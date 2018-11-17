PE partners Manyuchi Academy

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy have partnered Prince Edward School as they seek to revive the sport of boxing. Manyuchi, who launched his last tournament of the season, Rumble in Harare Boxing Tournament, to be staged at Prince Edward School on November 24, said he is happy that the school welcomed his initiative.

“Rumble in Harare” will have a pulsating 12 bouts on the card, which have some Zambians boxers coming on board.

Manyuchi, who has taken a short break from the ring, is now focusing on promoting upcoming boxers and the tournament will be his third tournament this year.

“I am happy to be hosting the third tournament in Harare where there is talent and I believe this will take boxing to another level.

“We are happy with the coming on board of Prince Edward and this is going a long way in promoting the sport.

“Like we did with Great Zimbabwe University, we are looking forward to unleash more talent,” said Manyuchi.

Speaking at the official launch of the tournament, coordinator and spokesperson Prosper Chibaya said after acquiring the promoter’s licence from the Zimbabwe National Boxing Control Board, Manyuchi will host his last tournament of the year next weekend.

Bouts:

Melisa Matanhire v Fortunate China (Super Bantamweight), Alice Mbewe v Zvikomborero Danzwa (Bantamweight), Lina Kaswe v Netsai Bondai (Super Bantamweight), Violet Phiri v Sarah Matchis (Lightweight), Enock Msambudzi v Clever Sithole (Middleweight), John Andrew v Emmanuel Chisiya (Light Weighterweight), Tinashe Marume v Ian Kachepa (Featherweight), Tatenda Paradza v partson Mutengwa (Lightweight), Simon Ngoma v Ndodana Ncube (Lightweight), Hassan Milanzi v Phillimon Hara (Super Bantamweight), Evans Usaihwevhu v Caristo Bwalya (Lightweight), Liberty Muwani v Peterson Muchinjike (Middleweight).