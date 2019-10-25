PDL 20pc up

The number of Zimbabweans living below the poverty datum line continues to balloon as the line shot 20 percent for the month of September to $2 192, the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency (ZimStat) has noted.
The PDL, which measures basic needs for an average family of five was $1 827 for the month of August. It also represents the cost of a given standard of living that must be attained if a person is deemed not to be poor. Contributing to the $2 192 total was the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for an average of five persons per household which was $883, while the same requirements for one person stood at $177. — Business Reporter.

