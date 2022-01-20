Pazani to officiate at rugby’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

AFTER making history by becoming the first female Zimbabwean to officiate a World Rugby women’s Test match back in 2019, rugby referee Precious Pazani’s profile continues to rise as she has been appointed to the men’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship as part of their preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021 to be played in 2022.

The men’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship runs from February 4 to March 20 and Pazani will be part of it.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulated Pazani for the appointment and said they are happy for her rise.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulates our top referee Precious Pazani for being appointed to officiate in the men’s U20 Six Nations Championship as part of their preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022. She joins other top referees in the world,” they stated.

Pazani will team up with South African, Aimee Barrett-Theron as assistant referees with another South African, Adriaan Jacobs as the referee when France square off with England at Stade Aime Gira in Perpignan in the final round of fixtures.

The Zimbabwean is regarded as a hard worker by World Rugby.