‘Pay your water bills’- farmers urged

Elton Manguwo

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority has urged farmers to pay bills so the institution can continue to offer supply and also service the equipment at designated water catchments.

This comes as irrigators are owing the water authority 23 percent of the total debt which is impacting irrigation development in the country.

ZINWA director of engineering and hydrological services Engineer Takudza Makwangudze said agriculture was the major consumer of water.

“Agriculture production in the country accounts for 79 percent of water consumption therefore there is a need to ensure that farmers pay for the resource,” said Eng Makwangudze.

The country enjoyed a good inflow this season pushing water levels in the country’s major dams to an average of 93, 1 percent by March 2023, making the country water secure for the period.

“Rain water increased supply from major dams surpassing the supply achieved in 2022,” said Eng Makwangudze.

Climate change has been affecting agricultural production.

Government’s Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development plan was introduced to boost agricultural production and ensure national food and nutrition security.

Most farmers produce winter crops mainly wheat.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Dr John Basera said it was Government’s role to ensure constant water supply to the wheat production clusters.

With the Government targeting to increase winter wheat production to meet the national production in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy water supply is key in achieving the set target.

ZINWA highlighted that an increased water uptake was observed as a result of the increased hectarage by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

The authority also urged farmers to use the available water efficiently.