Pasuwa tipped for Malawi national team job

FORMER Zimbabwe coach Callisto Pasuwa has been linked with a national team role in Malawi as interim coach of the Flames for the remainder of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Pasuwa is currently head coach of Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Malawi Super League.

According to reports from The Nation newspaper in Malawi, the Football Association of Malawi met at the weekend and came up with the recommendation.

The proposal follows an announcement by FAM on Saturday that they will not renew the Romanian coach Mario Marinica’s contract and that he will proceed on leave for the remainder of his one-year contract.

If the proposal is successful, Pasuwa, who is currently the best coach in the Malawi domestic setup with four league titles on the bounce, is expected to lead the Flames in matches against Guinea and Ethiopia.

Pasuwa, who also had a playing career with the Zimbabwe national team, has had coaching stints with the Zimbabwe Under-23 side and the national team which he led to the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon after qualifying with a game to spare, in a successful campaign that included back-to-back wins against the Flames.