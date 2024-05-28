Pasuwa set to lead Malawi at COSAFA Cup

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe coach, Kalisto Pasuwa, has been appointed coach of the Malawi national under-23 team that will represent the nation at this year’s COSAFA Senior Challenge Cup in South Africa.

The tournament, which mostly feature teams from Southern Africa, will be held in Durban next month.

Reports from Malawi suggest that the Football Association of Malawi has settled for the Zimbabwean tactician who has been making waves in their country after winning the title a record five times on the bounce with Nyasa Big Bullets.

FAM general secretary, Alfred Gunda confirmed Pasuwa’s appointment in an interview with the Nation newspaper.

“Since we will be sending a developmental team to the COSAFA Cup as the senior team will be busy with the (2026) World Cup qualifiers, Pasuwa has been appointed to take charge of the team.

“The nitty-gritties are yet to be finalised, but that is how we are proceeding,” said Gunda.

However, the Bullets said they were not aware of the arrangement.