Pasuwa guns for fourth league title in Malawi

Grace Chingoma

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Callisto Pasuwa is flexing his muscle and has released eight players in a major clear out at his Malawian football league champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Malawian league is set to kick-off next weekend.

And the former Dynamos coach is gunning for a fourth consecutive league title with the Blantyre-based team. Pasuwa has won a league title every season he has coached the Malawian side.

Last season Pasuwa finished the season with a double after he helped his team win the TNM Super League as well as the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

The club chose not to renew the contracts of former South Africa’s Orlando Pirates striker Chiukepo Msowoya, ex-Lusaka Dynamos winger Dalitso Sailesi, Chimango Kayira, Sankhani Mkandawire, Nelson Kangunje, Bright Munthali, Zicco Mkanda, and Pilirani Zonda.

The coach promoted some youthful players from the junior structures.

Pasuwa told the club website that he has faith in the young players.

“By calling them Biliat (Stanley) and Jana (Gift) to train with the main team, it gives us an option to see them play for the team, hence the reason to include them for the pre-season training so that we may encourage others to perform better and follow suit,” he said.

Bullets will this Saturday play against FDH Cup champions Silver Strikers at Kazumu stadium in the Charity Shield.

The season will commence the following weekend and run until December.