Pasuwa commits to new one-year deal

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

CALLISTO PASUWA has committed to another season with Malawi Premiership champions Nyasa Big Bullets after he agreed to a one-year contract with the club yesterday. Pasuwa is currently in Harare, and will put to pen to paper once he returns to Blantyre tomorrow.

But The Herald can exclusively reveal that the deal was finalised at 4.30pm yesterday.

The veteran gaffer was forced to briefly return home during contract discussions to re-unite with his daughter who was studying outside the country.

There were reports Pasuwa returned to Harare amid disagreements over some clauses in his contract.

But yesterday Pasuwa ended the speculation when he sealed his future with the Malawi champions.

After thrashing out some few clauses, which he was not comfortable with, the two parties reached an agreement yesterday.

It is believed that in the new contract, Nyasa Bullets sought to tie the former Dynamos coach to a long term contract, while Pasuwa wanted a shorter one.

His close friend Dee Shorai Muchineripi told The Herald that the deal had now been done, with the gaffer set to travel to Malawi during the week to join the team and his assistants, who began pre-season training yesterday.

The coach had left a programme with his assistants when he sought to be excused due to family commitments, and return home.

“There was no misunderstanding between Mana (Pasuwa) and Nyasa as reported in other sections of Malawi media.

“His return to Zimbabwe has nothing to do with his contract, although there were three clauses that were still pending and they were ironing them out over the weekend.

“The two parties were always going to reach an amicable agreement and Mana has agreed to another one-year contract,’’ said Muchineripi.

The club also preferred a contract which would run from February 1 up to January 31, covering a total of 12 months which would make it easier for Nyasa to satisfy all the labour requirements having covered, at least, 12 months.

Pasuwa wanted to finish his term on December 31.But, in the end, the two parties managed to thrash that out.

Pasuwa who is on the radar of many foreign clubs, including Zambia and South Africa, appeared to have been reluctant with tying himself to a long contract with the Blantyre side.

“They agreed on a one-year contract. They thrashed out the few sticking points which were never about the monetary issue, but just some omissions and errors,’’ said Muchineripi.

“It is a decent contract, with a good offer on the table. He is targeting the league title and, at least, two other trophies this season.

“There is no possible return of Mana to DeMbare. He had his time and achieved everything there.

“If there is anything he still wants to do with Dynamos, then it’s about his money they still owe him.’’