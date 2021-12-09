Pasuwa chasing a double in Malawi

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Callisto Pasuwa is chasing a double this season after his Malawian football side Nyasa Big Bullets reached the Airtel Top 8 final on Saturday.

The Malawian league champions will meet either Silver Strikers or Civil Service United in the final. The other two teams are scheduled to meet in the other semi-final.

If Bullets wins the Cup that is sponsored by Pan-African Mobile phone services company, he would have completed a perfect double this season.

The Blantyre-based side won the third league title on the bounce in October with a game to spare.

In fact, Pasuwa has won the league title every year he has coached in the neighbouring country since he joined Nyasa Bullets towards the end of the 2018 season.

Although Bullets were ceremoniously booted out of the Champions League by South African Premiership side Amazulu, they have established themselves as the most successful club in Malawi, with five league titles in the last six years and 15 league titles in their club history.

The former Dynamos coach Pasuwa is now considered among the coaching legends at the club.

The club executive is keen to retain the former Warriors, who now prefers one-year contracts. The club is in the process to draft a fresh contract for Pasuwa following another fruitful season.