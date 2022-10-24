Pasuwa adds another feather on his cap

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN coach Callisto Pasuwa Nyasa Big Bullets added to his trophies in Malawi after his Nyasa Big Bullets were crowned the 2022 FDH Bank Cup champions at the weekend.

Interestingly, the record Malawian champions had to meet their reserve side in the final on Sunday after the second string side beat three top-flight clubs on their way to reach the final.

The reserve side knocked out TNM Super League outfits Red Lions, Mighty Tigers and Red Lions on the way to the final. The final was played at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The senior side had a bye in the preliminary rounds of the tournament before beating rivals Mighty Wanderers 4-0 in the semifinals. This was the first time for Pasuwa to win the cup in his four seasons at the club.

The former Zimbabwe international is closer to a fourth consecutive league title in Malawi after opening a 10-point gap at the top in the championship home stretch.