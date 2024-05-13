Pastors 4ED mourn Archbishop Masuka, Rev Kamupira

Herald Reporter

The Christian community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Archbishop Felix Peresu Masuka and renowned preacher, Reverend Ellison Kamupira.

Archbishop Masuka, who was leader of the Zion Apostolic Church – 1923, died last Friday on his way to Masvingo General Hospital following a road accident.

He was 50.

Reverend Kamupira, who was chaplain-general at Nyaradzo Funeral Services, died at a local clinic in Harare on Saturday.

In a condolence message, Pastors 4ED national chairperson Prophetess Idirashe Dongo yesterday said they were saddened by the passing on of the “patriotic” clergymen.

“It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that as Pastors for Economic Development, we extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and members of the church community on the passing of our esteemed bishops who loved their country,” said Prophetess Dongo.

“Their departure has left a void in our hearts and in the spiritual leadership of our nation.

“The Bishops were pillars of faith, beacons of light in times of darkness and shepherds who led their flock with unwavering commitment and divine wisdom.”

Prophetess Dongo said the religious leaders dedicated their lives to the service of the Lord and the betterment of their congregants, touching countless lives through their ministries.

“As we mourn their loss, we also celebrate their remarkable legacy; a legacy of love, service and unshakable faith.”

“They taught us the importance of compassion, the power of prayer and the infinite grace of forgiveness. Their teachings and example have left an indelible mark on our community and will continue to guide us in the path of righteousness.

“In this time of grief, we find solace in the scriptures, which remind us that ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted’ (Matthew 5:4). We take comfort in knowing that our beloved Bishops are now in the glorious presence of our Heavenly Father, receiving the reward for their faithful service,” she said.

Prophetess Dongo called on the church in Zimbabwe to come together in unity and support one another as during this period of bereavement.