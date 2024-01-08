  • Today Mon, 08 Jan 2024

Pastor off the hook

Pastor off the hook Donald Morgan Tendai Savanhu was facing theft of trust property charges.

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A United Family International Church (UFIC) pastor who allegedly stole US$3 000 from his 72-year-old relative in a botched car deal last week had his matter withdrawn before plea at the instigation of the State.

Donald Morgan Tendai Savanhu (39) was facing theft of trust property charges.

The complainant knows the accused as his cousin.

It is alleged that sometime in 2020, the complainant raised some money intending to buy a car.

She then approached Savanhu who at that time was based in Beitbridge where he was pastoring at UFIC.

The court heard that on August 20, 2020, Savanhu proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence where he informed the complainant that he required US$3 000 which he alleged was enough to cater for the buying as well as import duty.

