Party endorses DCC polls

Joseph Madzimure and Yeukai Tazira

THE Zanu-PF Politburo has endorsed newly-elected Harare District Coordinating Committee (DCC) executive members as part of a restructuring exercise to strengthen the party ahead of 2023 national elections.

Zanu-PF is starting from DCCs as the basis of setting up party structures in Harare and Bulawayo since the provincial structures were dissolved earlier this year by President Mnangagwa after reports of divisions that rocked the restructuring process.

The Politburo yesterday endorsed former Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa as the DCC chairman for Zone 4, former provincial youth chairman Cde Godwin Gomwe (Zone 2), Cde Ephraim Fundukwa (Zone 6), Cde Kudakwashe Damson (Zone 5), Cde Mafuratidze Goodwell (Zone 1) and Cde George Chiminhi (Zone 3).

Addressing a Press conference after the special session yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said the Politburo endorsed the DCC elections outcome.

“This is a special edition of an extraordinary session of the Politburo which was called by His Excellency President Mnangagwa to address the outcome of the DCC elections which took place here in Harare,” he said.

“We received a detailed report from the National Political Commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda, and the report was comprehensive and identified areas that needed to be addressed.”

Generally, Dr Mpofu said, the exercise was accepted in its entirety, including the results of that exercise.

“You will notice that the exercise was conducted by six provinces, six representatives who supervised the six zones that were restructured,” he said.

“We have chairpersons, in fact, the whole structure of DCC has got structures whose leadership has been fully endorsed by the Politburo. These are the outcomes of a very contested process which saw quite a number of comrades taking part.”

The newly elected DCC Harare executives will undergo the party ideological training to instil discipline.

“The Politburo has also directed that all the recently elected leaders in Harare

for all the zones should be compelled to undergo ideological training as we reaffirm discipline and ideological understanding of our revolution,” said Dr Mpofu.

He urged party members to stop interfering with party processes, saying they risked expulsion.

“It was observed also that there was some mischief by some certain elements who are prone to using money to cause confusion within the party process and the Politburo has directed that in future such characters if found and proven that they are using money to interfere with our internal electoral process this should warrant an instant dismissal from the party,” said Dr Mpofu.

“We want to warn those who would want to use unorthodox methods in seeking for positions in the party to refrain from activities that are meant to divide or corrupt the system.”