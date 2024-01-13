Partnership between Govt, industry and academia key

Herald Reporter

Government is enhancing engagements with the private sector to nurture innovation, foster economic growth and facilitate the success of local businesses.

Further, it will continue to forge partnerships with industry and academia to ensure that the vision of an upper middle income society is fast achieved.

Yesterday, the Minister of Industry and Commerce Sithembiso Nyoni led chief executive officers from mining companies, foundries, banks and the media to get a feel of progress that has been made towards the commissioning of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company plant in Manhize.

Minister Nyoni and the chief executive officers got to see first-hand, the blast furnace superstructure that is almost complete, among other super structures at the plant.

“We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote research and development, as well as collaboration between academia, industry, and Government.

“I, therefore, encourage you to seize this opportunity to establish downstream industries that can leverage the benefits of the plant and create a thriving ecosystem of complementary businesses and industries,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said that the plant represented a significant milestone for the nation’s industrial development and the entire iron and steel value chain.

“This state-of-the-art facility is not only capable of producing high-quality steel products, but it is also poised to have a profound impact on our economy.

“The establishment of the plant signifies our commitment to strengthening the iron and steel value chain within Zimbabwe,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said the plant will also play a pivotal role in enhancing the production of iron ore, it’s processing into steel, and the subsequent manufacturing of various steel products.

“By integrating these stages of the value chain, we are fostering a more self-reliant and sustainable steel industry. The impact of the plant on the economy cannot be overstated.

“The growth and development of the steel industry has a multiplier effect on other sectors, such as construction, infrastructure development, and manufacturing,” she said.

The availability of high-quality steel products locally would reduce reliance on imports, thereby saving foreign currency and boosting our balance of trade.

She said the plant would generate employment opportunities adding that as it expanded and reached its full production capacity, it would create a significant number of direct and indirect jobs across the entire value chain.

“This not only improves the livelihoods of individuals and families but also contributes to poverty reduction and economic empowerment. In addition to its economic impact, the plant also underscores our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

“The plant incorporates the latest technologies and practices that prioritize energy efficiency, waste reduction, and emissions control,” she said.

Minister Nyoni said as the nation continue to work towards achieving industrialisation goals, it is crucial to embrace technological advancements, prioritise skills development, and foster a culture of innovation.