Parties hail prevailing peace

Herald Reporter

AHEAD of the March 26 by-elections, political parties have hailed the peaceful environment in the country saying they have been able to hold their campaigns freely.

This follows President Mnangagwa’s clarion call for peaceful campaigns ahead of the by-elections, which have seen all parties holding rallies countrywide. Apart from isolated cases of violence, some of which are currently under police investigation, parties who spoke to The Herald said the environment has been largely peaceful.

Zanu PF director for Information and Publicity, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said that the President’s message has been ever clear as it resonates with the party’s cardinal founding principles of unity, peace, and development.

“This remains the guiding principle, verses and chapters governing our contact ahead of any elections including these by-elections.

“We call upon all Zimbabweans to conduct themselves peacefully, exercise tolerance, and appreciate the diversity of political persuasion and thought, which are the beauty and cornerstones of our democracy,” said Cde Mugwadi.

Those in the opposition particularly the MDC, Citizens Coalition for Change factions, Cde Mugwadi said must stop mobilising through unprovoked violence, agitation, and confrontation.

“President Mnangagwa has reiterated that no life should be lost in political contestation, for we are one people, one nation. Using violence or threats thereof to create conditions for either continuation of sanctions, justifying post-election rigging claims, or to curry the favour of some complicit regime change funders must be condemned by all rational political players.

“It is on this basis that the President, Cde Mnangagwa’s call must be understood from three angles, one as President of Zanu PF which is a major player, secondly as the President of the Second Republic and thirdly, as the first citizen of Zimbabwe,” said Cde Mugwadi.

Labour Economists and African Democrats (Lead) leader Linda Masarira concurred with President Mnangagwa’s position saying Zimbabweans should strive tofind each other despite their different political persuasions.

“I am sure we are all in agreement that we desire conditions that are conducive to free, fair and credible elections and a climate of tolerance in which we can all campaign freely without fear or favour, coercion or intimidation as enshrined in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Code of Conduct for all Political Parties and candidates.

“We all have an obligation to reprimand our followers from engaging in politically motivated violence. Naturally, the followers follow the tone of their leaders and their actions are subject to mimicry of their own leadership,” said Mrs Masarira.

She said engaging in violence, is a violation of the electoral code of conduct that was signed by all political parties contesting in the polls.

“Having different political opinions doesn’t make us enemies, having different political preferences shouldn’t make us foes,” she said.

MDC-T presidential spokesperson Mr Lloyd Damba said they are extremely happy with the peaceful environment.

“As a party that held its successful star rally so far we are happy. We urge all political leaders to discourage their supporters from the politics of violence, hate speeches, and slogans. We are all Zimbabweans and it’s everybody’s right to belong to a party of their choice,” said Mr Damba.

Citizens Coalition for Change secretary general Mr Chalton Hwende did not respond to questions sent to his WhatsApp number.

The party’s leader Mr Nelson Chamisa a fortnight ago barred public journalists from his rallies.