Part of Harare-Beitbridge highway to be closed for upgrade

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

A portion of the Harare-Beitbridge highway will be temporarily closed tomorrow for almost an hour at the Ngundu section to allow for blasting to pave way for its widening and reconstruction, contractor Bitumen World has announced.

In a statement today, Bitumen World said it is working on the section of Masvingo-Beitbridge bighway from the 90 km peg to the 106 km peg.

“To enable the works, it is necessary to remove existing rock adjacent to the old road in the vicinity of km peg 101, approximately 6, 0 km south of Ngundu Village. This rock will be removed by blasting and the work is planned to commence on Wednesday March 29, 2023.

“For the safety of the motoring public, it will be necessary to close the road to all traffic during the period of blasting, which may take up to one hour to allow time for clearing blast debris from the road after blasting has taken place,” reads the statement.

Bitumen World added that: “It is expected that the removal of rock at this location, as well as further rock to be blasted approximately 1.0km north of Ngundu, will take approximately four weeks to complete. Bitumen World (Pvt) Ltd sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused by the anticipated temporary road closures.”