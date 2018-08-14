Parly’s long-serving staffers commended

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament of Zimbabwe has awarded 98 of its officers for long service after being with the institution for between 10 and 24 years.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda commended the officers for the sacrifice they have made for the development of Parliament.

“As I stressed during last year’s event, no service barometer can decipher the depth and degree of the selfless service these officers have rendered to Parliament,” he said.

“They have no doubt made numerous personal sacrifices in the course of their service to Parliament.

“There is no doubt that this service delivery has been profoundly invaluable to Parliament, in particular, and to Zimbabwe in general as they contributed immensely to Parliament’s legislative, oversight and representative roles.”

Adv Mudenda commended the officers for their loyalty and discipline that has seen them serve the institution for a long time.

“These long-serving officers attest to the moral virtue of having a controlled and ordered behaviour that is self-propelling at the workplace,” he said.

“These officers are self-managed as they lead themselves to do what needs to be done in their various work assignments as they hanker after self-actualisation at the workplace.

“Because these officers have been a disciplined crop of officers, they have managed to keep their jobs for this long as a result of demonstrating innovation and creativity at the workplace.”

The 98 officers were grouped into three categories namely; the first category of those who have served from 10 to 14 years; followed by those who have served from 15 to 19 years and those who have served from 20 to 24 years.

There were 69, 23 and 6 officers in the respective categories.

The officers were awarded certificates and a financial token of appreciation sponsored by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, while the longest serving employees also got laptops from Liquid Telecom.