Parly suspends physical meetings

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Parliament has with immediate effect suspended physical meetings, that include ordinary sittings, as part of measures to contain Covid-19 which of late has been on a surge.

The decision also came after some staff of Parliament tested positive to the Covid-19 in recent days as the number of infections continues to rise.

Acting Clerk of Parliament, Ms Helen Dingane said all meetings including today’s sitting will be held virtually and implored all Members of Parliament to use their gadgets from their homes or hotels should they want to participate in plenary debates.

Parliament is currently debating the 2022 national budget that was presented a fortnight ago by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube.