Parly plans attire reforms

Herald Reporter

Parliament has constituted a committee to look into ways of switching the regalia of presiding officers so that it reflects national identity and culture, rather than use colonial British costumes.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said Parliament had “unwittingly” been following colonial practices to date.

He was responding to inquiries from a question from Makoni North MP Cde James Munetsi (Zanu PF) who had risen on a point of privilege to call for the reform of parliamentary practices and attire.

“Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders Committee has assigned a subcommittee on Culture and Heritage led by Cde Pupurai Togarepi to work on it, so that we remove practices related to the colonial era,” said Adv Mudenda.

“His committee has gone further to look at the dress code of presiding officers so that it reflects national identity. It is work in progress and they should have attended to that before the end of the year or before we move to the new Parliament building next year.”