Parly launches caucus for persons with disabilities

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has this Friday launched the Parliamentary Caucus for persons with disabilities.

The Caucus is a voluntary organisation and is chaired by Goromonzi West representative, Cde Beatrice Nyamupinga.

In his address, Advocate Mudenda commended the Caucus for the initiative and urged them to intensify efforts for the recognition of the rights of persons with disabilities.