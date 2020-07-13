Parly interviews commissions candidates

Herald Reporter

Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders on Friday interviewed prospective commissioners to fill vacancies on the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

The committee is chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and the tenure of the previous media commissioners expired at the end of last year, while former gender commissioner Mr Netty Musanhu resigned this year citing conflict of interest.

The media commission has eight vacancies and the Parliamentary committee on Friday interviewed 18 prospective commissioners.

Five other candidates were interviewed to fill the vacancy on the gender commission.

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders is mandated by the Constitution to select suitable candidates for appointment by the President.

Candidates interviewed for the media commission posts are: Mr Tatenda Chiweshe, Ms Mandida Gusha, Professor Ruby Magosvongwe, Ms Miriam Majome, Mrs Susan Makore, Mr Nketa Dhlamini-Mangoye, Mr Jasper Maphosa, Dr Omphile Marupi, Ms Dumisani Mashingaidze, Major Edward Mbewe (Retired), Mr Tanaka Muganyi, Mr Aleck Ncube, Mr Kholwani Ngwenya, Dr Phillip Pasirayi, Mr Mqhele Tshuma, Mr Tichaona Zinhumwe and Ms Florence Ziyera.

Some of the questions the interviewees were asked included why they thought they were the right candidates to fill the vacant posts, mandate of the media commission, role of the organisation in promoting media development, reasons behind the repeal of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act and role of the media in dissemination of information on the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the Gender Commission vacancy, candidates were: Mrs Rachel Chibaya, Ms Jasmine Howera, Mr Peter Jack, Mrs Noria Mashumba and Ms Tshimumoyo Ndlovu.

They were also asked on the role of that commission, and attributes they would bring in promoting gender equality in the country.

The names of the successful candidates would be forwarded to the President for appointment.