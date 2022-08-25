Parly gets additional funds

Senior Reporter

AN additional $2 billion has been budgeted for Parliament’s activities and legislators’ welfare, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

The money is over and above the $15 billion that Parliament was allocated in the initial 2022 budget.

Replying to queries in the National Assembly on Tuesday during debate on the Supplementary Budget that he presented during the mid-term fiscal policy review last month, Prof Ncube said the additional funding was allocated after legislators raised concern over their welfare, especially on erratic fuel supplies and non-payment of their hotel bills.

“We have allocated an additional $2 billion which will go towards the welfare of Honourable members”, he said.

Prof Ncube said Treasury was committed to improving the welfare of legislators, adding that he had agreed to increase their salaries, medical aid cover, sitting allowances and fuel for constituency visits during the last meeting of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders held in June.

This is the central committee, chaired by the Speaker of the National Assembly, with representation from both sides of each Chamber, plus essential Government Ministers, who include the Finance Minister.

Prof Ncube added that Treasury had also gazetted regulations allowing legislators to import cars worth up to US$60 000 duty-free.

Treasury has so far disbursed approximately 35 percent of the allocated budget to Parliament.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed that there were various issues concerning the welfare of legislators that were agreed on in the last Committee on Standing Rules and Orders meeting.

The issue now is to sit with Parliament’s administration to see what has been implemented and what is outstanding.