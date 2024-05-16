Parly Education Committee meets Child MPs

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education this Thursday met some members of the Children’s Parliament to discuss issues affecting young people.

The dialogue was organised by the Mashambanzou Care Trust under the Misean Cara Project, in which it is assisting schools through various initiatives.

In her remarks, the Child President of Senate, Miss Gamuchirai Muzvondiwa said more needs to be done to involve children and young people in issues affecting them.

“As young people, we have a mantra that says ‘anything done for a child without the child is not for the child,’ therefore when we have awareness campaigns on issues like drug abuse, we should involve young artistes to lead such campaigns, instead of relying on established ones,” she said.

Miss Muzvondiwa also called on Parliament to craft policies that make it easier for girls who fall pregnant to complete their education.