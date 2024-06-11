Parly Committee impressed by Zimpapers

The Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Parliamentary Portfolio Committee, led by its chair and legislator for Marondera Central, Mr Caston Matewu (third from left), is taken on a tour of The Herald newsroom by the leading daily’s Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo (right) in Harare, yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara.

Talent Chimutambgi-Herald Reporter

THE decision by Zimpapers (1980) Limited management to modernise the company’s operations has impressed the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, which toured the organisation yesterday.

Speaking after a tour of Herald House, chairperson of the Committee, Mr Caston Matewu, said they were captivated by the direction the media house was taking.

The Zimpapers Group is the only media company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

“I have to say I am impressed by the company in the way they have structured themselves, because most of the broadsheet papers are dying as they have not anticipated the technological advancement that would come in this age,” said Mr Matewu.

“I am impressed by the digitalisation and your operations, especially the quality control mechanisms and the modernisation thrust. We managed to tour the radio stations, which have state-of-the-art equipment.

“Zimpapers has a very good digital platform, they had foreseen the artificial intelligence that is going to be really of much spectrum as we get to this time of this generation. So I am quite happy about it.”

In The Herald newsroom, the delegation was taken on a tour by Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo, who briefed them on the newspaper’s operations.

Mr Matewu said the profits that the company made in the last few years were testimony to the positive direction the company was moving towards.

“We shall work tirelessly to ensure that Zimpapers continues to operate up to the expected standards. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the management and staff for the diversification and modernisation system,” he said.