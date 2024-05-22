Parly Budget Committee meets stakeholders on Mid-Term Budget Review Statement

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has this Wednesday met with various stakeholders to gather their input on the Mid-Term Budget Review Statement.

They also had to craft the 2025 Budget Strategy Paper that is expected to be presented to Parliament on separate occasions by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, by August 31.

The stakeholders included representatives of business organisations, labour and consumers.

As the Finance Minister, Professor Ncube is required by law to table the two documents before Parliament.