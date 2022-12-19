Parliament Youth Caucus launched

19 Dec, 2022 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Parliament Youth Caucus launched Advocate Jacob Mudenda addressing delegates at the launch. Seated to his left is Cde Mavetera.

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Parliament’s Youth Caucus was launched Monday to spearhead the inclusion of youth-related issues in the legislative process.

The Caucus will be chaired by Zanu-PF proportional representative for Mashonaland East Cde Tatenda Mavetera.

In his remarks at the launch, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda challenged youth to be actively involved in the country’s governance.

“You should emulate the old generation who fought for the country’s independence.

They fought for the liberation of the country as youths,” Advocate Mudenda said.

He urged youths to be adventurous and utilise the various opportunities accorded to them by Government.

Cde Mavetera said the Caucus will ensure that youths are involved in all sectors of the country.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting