Parliament probes minerals leakages

23 May, 2022
0 Comments
The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services is this morning meeting with officials from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, Zimra and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe to probe leakages of minerals.

The Committee Chairman Cde Levy Maihlome said the probe would also include visits to the country’s ports of entry-exit and mines.

The country is losing millions of US dollars due to the smuggling of gold and diamonds.

