Parliament probes Harare City Council over missing US$200 million Jacob Mafume

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter 

Parliament on Friday took to task Harare City Council over almost US$200 million that was unaccounted for in the 2020 Auditor General Mrs Mildred Chiri’s report.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and the council’s executives appeared before the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee’s sub-Committee on Local Authority chaired by Chegutu West’s legislator Cde Dexter Nduna.

The money that was unaccounted for was due to council’s cancellation of a contract it had with a South African company, Quill Associates that supplied it with an accounting software.

Mrs Chiri and the managing director of Quill Associates Mr Danie van Heerden also appeared before the sub-Committee.

