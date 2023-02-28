Parliament petitioned to enact right to shelter law

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament has been petitioned to enact a law to operationalise the right to shelter as provided for by the Constitution.

The petition was presented to the Portfolio Committee on Local Government and Public Works by the executive director of the Coalition for Market and Liberal Solutions, Mr Rejoice Ngwenya, Tuesday.

He also called on the legislature to harmonise and simplify residential land ownership laws to make it easy for the poor to obtain title deeds for their properties.

“There must be a law which protects the right to shelter. The right can never be put into practice if constitutional provision is not put into an Act of Parliament,” he said.

On the issue of title deeds, Mr Ngwenya said Parliament should ensure the process to obtain them was simpler.

“Our prayer is that let’s find a way to look at our laws so that we can find ways to assist the poor who can’t afford the fees required,” he added.

Government has already initiated processes to assist people in settlements like Epworth obtain title deeds as part of efforts to empower communities.