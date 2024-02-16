Parliament makes new appointments to committees, delegations

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Thursday announced several appointments of legislators from both the National Assembly and Senate with immediate effect.

Cde Tsitsi Zhou was appointed to be a member of the Speaker’s Panel while Cde Chinjai Kambuzuma will deputise Cde Pupurai Togarepi as the Deputy Government Chief Whip with Senator Sessel Zvidzai will be the Chief Whip for the CCC Party in the Senate.

In the National Assembly Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu is the Chief Whip for CCC Party and will be deputised by Dr Shakespear Hamauswa.

Mr Wellington Chikombo was appointed to other Committee of Standing Rules and Orders while Ms Sethulo Ndebele is the Deputy Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Women’s Parliamentary Caucus while Ms Concillia Chinanzvavana is the new Secretary for the body.

Senator Mary-Grace Gwature will be the Organiser.

Mr Martin Mureri was appointed to the Parliamentary Legal Committee.

Mr Prosper Mutseyami will be a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union delegation while Ms Gladys Hlatshwayo was appointed to be a member of the African Caribbean Pacific-European Union delegation.

Senator Maggie Chakabuda will be a member of the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils of Africa and the Arab world while Ntandoyenkosi Gumede will chair the Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.