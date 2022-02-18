Parliament interviews Human Rights Commission candidates

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders is today conducting interviews to fill vacancies that arose in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

Eleven candidates have been lined up to fill the two vacancies that arose as a result of expiry of the term of incumbents.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda is leading the interviewing panel that started this morning.

Other notable interviewing panelists include Cabinet Minister Dr Jorum Gumbo, Senator Douglas Mwonzora and Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, among others.

Each interviewee has a time slot and is obliged to respond to six questions which may vary from person to person.

Parliament is expected to submit a list of successful candidates from which the President will select in the exercise of his appointing authority.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission is a Constitutional body mandated to investigate and ensure that human rights are upheld.