Parliament adopts ad-hoc committee’s report

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Parliament has adopted the report by an ad-hoc committee it set up to analyse the constituencies and wards delimitation report produced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and submitted to President Mnangagwa last month.

The adoption of the report followed two days of debate by both houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and Senate.

In the report, the ad-hoc committee said ZEC delimited some ward boundaries below the maximum and minimum thresholds as stipulated by the Constitution. The committee also noted that it did not provide sufficient information to justify the changes in ward and constituency boundaries it made.

Parliamentarians that contributed to the debate echoed similar sentiments raised by the ad-hoc committee.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said following the adoption of the report it will be submitted to the President.