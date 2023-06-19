Parliament adjourns

Both houses of Parliament have adjourned to August 22, the day before general elections are held.

Zimbabwe goes to polls on August 23.

Zanu PF chief whip, Cde Pupurai Togarepi, told New Ziana Parliament can be recalled during the break by President Mnangagwa should there be urgent legislative business.

“It’s not just the National Assembly, but the Senate and all committees to have adjourned to 22 August unless the President decides to recall Parliament,” he said.

The adjournment allows the MPs to campaign for re-election in their constituencies ahead of the general election.

The adjournment comes after Parliament passed six bills over the past three weeks.

These are the Electricity Amendment Bill, Prisons and Correctional Service Bill, Children’s Amendment Bill, Labour Amendment Bill, Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill and the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Parliament also passed the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill, which now awaits presidential assent.

The law is meant to defend the country from foreign infiltration, among other things. — New Ziana