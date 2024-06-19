Parirenyatwa resumes radiotherapy services

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has resumed radiotherapy services following the operationalisation of one of its three machines.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Health Reporter

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has resumed radiotherapy services following the operationalisation of one of its three machines.

The department had not been offering services for more than two years after the machines broke down, leaving hundreds of patients seeking more expensive services in the private sector.

With one machine now up, head of the radiotherapy department Dr Nothando Mutizira said the hospital is slowly initiating patients on treatment based on the urgency of their cases.

She said the refurbishment of the second machine is underway and they are hoping that it will be up and running soon so that they can accommodate more patients.