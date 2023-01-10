Parirenyatwa Hospital fixes water leakage

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire said: "We have taken note of videos, photos and misleading comments about the water which was flowing from the second floor in one of the wings to our casualty department . . . Our plumbers were called and immediately rectified the problem with subsequent drying of all affected areas by our cleaners."

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has fixed the water leakage that started from an empty ward on the second floor of the hospital after a burst water pipe.

A video of water pouring down from the second floor of the hospital, has gone viral on social media, with various remarks being passed.

In an interview, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire said: “We have taken note of videos, photos and misleading comments about the water which was flowing from the second floor in one of the wings to our casualty department.

“The truth of the matter is on Saturday January 7, 2023 there was an unexpected pipe burst in the second floor from a ward which is empty and earmarked for critical care expansion.

“As such, the water was only noticed when it started overflowing to the lower floors. Our plumbers were called and immediately rectified the problem with subsequent drying of all affected areas by our cleaners.”

The Second Republic has been working on improving the health sector since 2018, and a number of milestones have been achieved.

Nearly 40 clinics have been constructed around the country as the Government moves to bring quality healthcare closer to the people.