Parents in eleventh hour back to school rush

Talent Gore Herald Correspondent

Parents and guardians were in last-minute rush to buy uniforms and other school-related materials for their children ahead of the opening of schools.

In Harare, it was a hive of activity in the Central Business District, as shop owners also hiked prices of uniforms to cash in on the last minute shopping.

Children at most boarding schools could also be seen at their usual pick up points in the city.

Speaking to The Herald, one parent who identified himself Mr Alex Nyaningwe raised concern on what they called inflated prices.

“Prices are changing regularly as retailers stock up uniforms and other school-related materials, leaving us parents with no choice but to buy at high prices,” he said.

“I was in town before I came to drop off my child at Civic Grounds, buying some of the stuff that I failed to buy last week. I was shocked to notice that retailers had doubled the prices of most of the basic goods that children in school need.

“I get here the buses are expensive, Mhondoro Ngezi is going for $65. Bus operators are not accepting mobile money payments. Both retailers and bus operators are taking advantage because they know either way we are going to pay, but honestly it’s not fair, things are really expensive and some of us cannot cope.”

At Civic Grounds, parents blasted schools for denying pupils access to their school buses if their school fees were not fully paid.

“When we arrived here we were told that our kids will not get on the school bus if they do not have receipts to show that they have fully paid their fees. This is injustice given the fact that we are all facing problems in the country,” said one parent who spoke on conditions of anonymity.