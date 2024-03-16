Parents hail soccer coaching clinic by FC Porto duo

Youth Interactive Writer

The FC Porto coaches from Portugal Joa’o Ramos and Emanuel Cardoso are in the country for a two-week programme coaching clinic with local Dragon FC Porto Academy.

The two are here courtesy of the president of Dragon FC Porto Academy Coby Chimedza, who described their coming as a dream come true for youngsters as they get a chance to learn football skills.

In an interview with the Youth Interactive Sports desk, Ramos said it was his second time coming to Zimbabwe, and was ready for the task.

“We are happy to be back in Zimbabwe and our business is to build foundations of the new FC Porto School as part of our project to expand the brand,” he said.

He was impressed with the talent he saw the last time they came.

“We want to build the process, of raising their talents. They should develop and appreciate the knowledge of the sport to understand the competition.”

“We also pass the values of our culture, passion, ambition, and competence and we want to transfer the values to Zimbabwean coaches.”

Cardos confirmed that they are here to teach the youngsters methodologies and principles.

“Soccer is just the same. It’s a pleasure to be here, we want to improve their skills, how they see the matches, and the importance of the sport in their lifestyles,” he said.

“We want the kids to start competing at a younger age. The benefits of these academies in various countries are to improve the local football and help them to be identified.”

Today is their first encounter with the children.

However, Dragon Force FC Porto, has been hailed by parents and guardians for its exceptional role in cultivating a new generation of soccer stars.

Now situated at Higher Achievers School grounds in Borrowdale, many of the children enrolled in the academy come from less privileged backgrounds, and their families hold high hopes that this opportunity will turn their fortunes around.

With the promise of providing their children with the opportunity to compete on an international stage, families are rejoicing at the prospect of a brighter future for their young athletes.

“My son has always been very talented at soccer, with exceptional dribbling skills that earned him the nickname “Little Messi,” Ms Chiyedza Adam said.

“I am happy that he now has a platform to showcase his skills and fulfill his potential.”

Another parent, Mr Virimai Chiroodza said such youth empowerment programmes will keep children away from drugs.

“This is a great initiative because it keeps our children engaged and gives them something productive to do, reducing the risk of drug abuse.

“ If we had more programmes like this, our children would have fewer opportunities to fall into destructive habits,” he said.

He added that was impressed by the visionaries of the academy to bring the coaches to Zimbabwe.

“This will make the academy strong and real yet alone we were tired of some bogus academies who were always lying to us. We can’t wait to meet them.”

With dedicated coaching and access to top-tier facilities, the young players at Dragon Force FC Porto are equipped to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

The chance for their children to play for prominent teams is seen as a potential turning point in their fortunes, bringing a sense of optimism that was previously out of reach.

“I could tell he was talented when he played soccer in the streets, and it’s wonderful that he now has a safe, professional platform to showcase his talent,” Ms Evidence Kwenda said.

For years, these talented youngsters had no platform to showcase their skills, but the arrival of FC Porto’s academy has provided them with the means to enhance their abilities and pursue their passion for soccer.

The impact of the academy stretches far beyond just honing soccer skills; it represents a beacon of hope and opportunity for these families.