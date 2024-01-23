Parents clash with school over extra lessons

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

In response to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s claims that school administrators have gone ultra vires, parents have taken up arms in the bid to end corrupt activities happening at Budiriro 2 Primary School.

Teachers in the public system are not allowed by government policy to charge for extra lessons.

Linda Ruvimbo Mawuko, a worried parent, claimed that either our kids aren’t learning anything at all or the teachers are pressuring us to pay for extra lessons.

“Our main issue is the issue of extra lessons at the school. Learners who do not pay for extra lessons are either forced to sleep during the time others are learning or go to the grounds and play.

“During lessons, no learning process is happening since much of the learning is done during extra lessons,” she said.

Shelter Garweone of the parent said the head is not cooperating at all with the parents.

“The head of Budiriro 2 Primary does not cooperate with the parents at all, he and his teachers do whatever they want to do at the school,” she said.

Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education Ministry Mr Moses Mhike said the ministry’s position still remains no on extra lessons.

“Ministry’s position still remains that extra lessons are a total no at any governmental institution.

“He also advised parents, journalists and interested stakeholders to report any kind of extra lessons issue to the relevant authorities,” he said.