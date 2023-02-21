Parents banned from schools to curb Covid-19 spike

Herald Correspondent

Parents and guardians have been banned again from visiting learners at boarding schools to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in schools.

When schooling returned in 2021 following a Covid-19-break, the Government banned parents and guardians from visiting learners to minimise the spread of the pandemic.

Intakes were also reduced then, so that sitting arrangements of at least one metre apart, could be maintained in line with standard operating procedures.

Traditionally, boarding schools have set visiting days during the term where children can be visited by their families and interact for a day.

Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said yesterday the parent ban was to minimise risk, but the ministry and the schools were making arrangements so that tuck and other supplies from parents could reach the borders.

“The banning is effective because we want to continuously manage and prevent the spread of Covid-19 within our schools,” he said.

“Any pupils who would want to access materials from their parents or guardians should make arrangements with the schools. Schools can make arrangements using their buses; then they advise parents to meet at a reserved area where they can pack the tuck and label it and send it back to the schools.

“The schools are aware of this and how best to manage it, particularly the heads. They will be sending circulars to the parents on that effect.”

Shungu High School of Kwekwe had planned an annual general meeting and parents’ visit last Saturday, but was asked to cancel the meetings in line with the ministry’s ban on school visits.

Some parents yesterday said they welcome the decision. “I am happy with the decision. I don’t see anything wrong there as long as it will protect our children from the pandemic,” said Mrs Modester Kambarami of Budiriro, Harare.

Another parent, Mrs Gloria Muchedzi of Warren Park said: “It is obviously a welcome decision. We would want to meet our children physically to hear from them how they are going with their studies.

“But if science dictates that by reducing contact with learners we also reduce the spread of Covd-19, then so be it because the most important thing is preserving lives.”

In January this year, Covid-19 broke out at three boarding schools in Mashonaland East and affected 80 learners and teachers at Murehwa High, Nhowe Mission and Hurungwe Primary.

The 2023 first term opened on January 9, and is scheduled to end on March 30, with the second term set to start on May 8, ending on August 3. The third term begins on September 4, ending on December 1.

A new variant of the Covid-19 virus, XBB, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant, has been detected in more than 80 countries with Botswana having detected cases towards the end of last year.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care cordoned off-boarding schools in 2021 from visitors during the term as the bulk of Covid-19 infections were recorded at the institutions.

The ministry stopped the visits and has not allowed parents to visit their children following the increase in infections within boarding schools.

The standard operating procedures are minimum terms of operation that are set to ensure schools operate in a safe environment without risking a spike in new infections.

Handshakes, hugs and sharing of desks were prohibited and still remain prohibited in schools while classroom occupancy was reduced to 35 learners per classroom to cater for social distancing. Learners have been sanitising as they enter the premises of their schools and masking up to ensure there is no spread of the virus.