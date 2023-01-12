Parent threatens to sue over school uniform

Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

GOROMONZI High School faces a lawsuit after it barred two pupils it recently admitted for Form One over their parents’ failure to buy school uniforms from the boarding school, at about twice the price charged by major retailers.

There has been an outcry over the pricing of school uniforms sold from within schools, with parents complaining that some schools demand that uniforms be bought from them, at higher prices compared to standard uniform shops.

Some school heads have remained defiant over the Government directive that they cannot compel parents to buy uniforms from the school or approved suppliers, with the Government insisting on allowing parents and guardians to try other alternatives including making the uniforms themselves.

After securing placement for his two sons at Goromonzi High School, a Harare man was invited to complete the admission forms after paying the boarding and tuition fees, and was surprised when the school authorities informed him that his sons would only be admitted at the school after buying uniforms from the school and not elsewhere.

The uniforms were being sold for US$643 compared to $325 at other retailers.

The father of the two boys, through his lawyers, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), is now threatening to take legal action against the Government-run boarding school.

He contends that the school policy on uniform constitutes a violation of the children’s rights to education in terms of the Constitution, given that they had already paid the required fees.

“Your decision to insist that our client’s children can only be admitted into the school after they have bought exorbitantly priced school uniforms solely from the school is grossly unreasonable,” said the ZLHR in a letter to the school head on Monday.

“This is even particularly so, when regard is paid to the fact that the schools fees and tuition have been fully paid up.

“Your insistence is not based on quality or lack thereof of the uniforms from Enbee, but rather what you termed to be school policy which demands that school uniforms must be bought from the school even when there are cheaper and affordable alternatives from reputable uniforms outlets.

“With respect we find your insistence and the supposed school policy to be grossly unreasonable and extortionate.”

To this end, the lawyers gave the school authorities an ultimatum to unconditionally allow the two children into the school by Monday and permit the parent to outsource the uniforms at Enbee or any other outlets.

In the event the school authorities failed to comply with the demand, the lawyers indicated that they would sue the school at the High Court.