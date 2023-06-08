Pardoned robber back in dock

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man who was recently released from prison through Presidential Amnesty is back in the dock facing four counts of robbery and unlawful entry amounting to US$10 000.

His recent arrest was triggered by his drunkard behaviour which caused him to bang on Virginia Makusha’s door in the evening causing a criminal nuisance.

Privillege Mapfumo (32) appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa who remanded him in custody to July 13.

The State alleged that on June 5, Mapfumo was drunk and started banging on Makusha’s door who then contacted Mabvuku police for assistance resulting in two sergeants attending the scene.

They subsequently arrested Mapfumo for causing criminal nuisance and upon searching him they recovered a fake Zimbabwe National Army identification card too.

Further investigations revealed that he was an ex-convict who was recently released by Presidential Amnesty in connection with a case of robbery.

Moreover, investigations revealed that Mapfumo was involved in robbery and unlawful entry cases which were being investigated by CID Homicide and ZRP Mabvuku.

In some of the cases he stole cellphones worth more than US$6 000, 59 litres of petrol, pointed an unidentified pistol demanding US$4000 from a complainant and stole some clothes in a shop.