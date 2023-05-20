Pardoned prisoners ready for second chance

Former Secretary for Mines and Mining Development Professor Francis Gudyanga (left) bids farewell to one of the prison officers upon his release from Harare Central Prison yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Rutendo Gomwe and

Mutsawashe Mashandure

SOME of the convicts who benefited from a Presidential Clemency Order and were released yesterday have applauded President Mnangagwa for giving them a second chance.

A total of 4 270 prisoners countrywide were allowed to go home after their sentences were reduced.

President Mnangagwa issued the clemency order to de-congest national prisons and promote better living conditions.

The inmates were released following a meticulous process of verifying potential beneficiaries.

The Government provided transport for them, but some were picked up by their relatives.

Among those released was former Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Professor Francis Gudyanga, who was last year sentenced to four years in jail for corruptly receiving sitting allowances for the board of the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) while that board was not in place.

In an interview after his release from Harare Central Prison, Prof Gudyanga said: “I would like to thank the President and my family members also for their prayers. I would also like to thank the prison officers who looked after us very well and we appreciate the companionship of our fellow inmates.”

Another convict who had spent seven years in custody at Harare Central Prison for stock theft in Rushinga, Best Chadamoyo, said he was happy that he had been released.

“I am happy that I have been released and I would like to thank President Mnangagwa and the Government for this amnesty. I have learnt a lot of lessons here in prison and I have reformed. It is my hope that the people and community at large will accept me,” he said.

Lytton Muchowicho, who had served years 10 years for rape, said: “I would like to thank our President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa for this clemency especially on some of us who had spent more years in prison. Wherever I go I will continue to remember President Mnangagwa.”

He appealed to the Government to allow them to go and register to vote.

Another convict, Christopher Chinyai (51) from Chimanimani, who was also handed a certificate for Bible Studies when he graduated yesterday at Harare Central Prison, said while in prison he had an opportunity to study and had reformed.

He was serving 18 years for rape.

“I am feeling grateful, I was serving 18 years for rape and I learnt my lesson. I was able to differentiate the good from the bad and I want to thank God for granting me the wisdom to educate myself. I urge prisoners to repent from their wrongdoings and admit that they made a mistake and reconcile”, he said.

Chinyai said his wish is to become a God’s servant and serve in the house of God.

He also said he was grateful to President Mnangagwa for granting him freedom and reducing his sentence by giving him amnesty.

Prisoners inside for violet crime had to meet more stringent conditions and had a far smaller portion of their sentence set aside than those jailed for non-violent crimes.

John Mafararikwa (71), who was serving 17 months for theft of trust property, said his hope was to venture into business .

“The President has seen us fit to go back into the community and make a difference. I’ll continue with my steel business so as to develop our nation. I’m feeling relieved and my wish is to reconcile with my family, as for the victims, I ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Nyasha Mudemba (28) from Chikurubi female prison who served one-year-four months for indecent assault said: “I have learnt sewing skills so from here I want to open my space and start my own sewing business. I also want apologise to the people I wronged and I hope they will be able to embrace me. I also ask for forgiveness from my family as they went through a lot due to my actions, I promise that I am a changed person now.”

Manzowera Esther (42) of Bikita who had served one-year for murder, said she managed to acquire various skills in prison.

“I have learnt to plait hair during my stay in prison and I am ready to start my own business. This is an opportunity I have been given to make my family proud. Thank you President Mnangagwa for affording us a great opportunity”.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service national spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi, reiterated the need for families and society to accept the released prisoners.

“I would like to reiterate and appeal again to close family members, stakeholders and society at large to embrace and accept inmates who have been released on amnesty. Successful reintegration of inmates back to society is not the sole mandate of ZPCS alone, but it requires combined efforts from all citizens of Zimbabwe.

“These inmates were being rehabilitated and have been serving for the offences they committed against the State. Therefore, those aggrieved are encouraged to forgive them for their successful reintegration into society,” she said.

Chief Supt Khanyezi said the process of releasing the convicts went on very well.

“The process went on well as evidenced with what you saw. We have provided transport for them and some were picked up by their relatives,” she said.

The Officer Commanding Harare Central Prison, Commissioner Gilbert Marange, urged the convicts to desist from committing criminal activities.

“We thank President Mnangagwa for granting the amnesty which has seen 4 720 inmates being released. We have equipped the inmates with various skills, and empowerment in terms of knowledge. These skills will help them as they go out into the world. They were also empowered spiritually,” he said.

Of the 4 270 inmates, 4 166 are men and 104 women.

In Harare, 770 men and 20 women will be released making it a total of 790 inmates, Bulawayo has 688 (680 men and eight women), Midlands 537 (527 men and 10 women), Manicaland 552 (543 men and nine women), Mashonaland East 397 (358 men and 39 women), Mashonaland West 340 (333 men and seven women), Mashonaland Central 206 (204 men and two women), Masvingo 398 (392 men and six women, Matabeleland North 231 (230 men and one woman) and Matabeleland South 131 (129 men and two women).

The reduction of sentences to time served for those who qualify is not a pardon, since the record of their conviction and sentence stands and will almost invariably mean a much longer sentence should they re-offend in future.