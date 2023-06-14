PAPCOZ bemoans exchange rate disparities

Herald Reporter

Political lobby group, the Progressive and Patriotic Citizens of Zimbabwe (PAPCOZ) has deplored the prevailing disparities in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the local currency which has seen prices spiralling beyond affordability for most people.

In a statement, PAPCOZ said such disparities, where the US dollar was trading at $10 000 ZWL on the black market in some cases, smacked of a conspiracy being pursued and perpetrated by economic saboteurs.

PAPCOZ said the saboteurs wanted to frustrate the Government’s efforts to restore macro economic stability.

“It is in that patriotic and progressive spirit that continue urge citizens to understand the values of Ubuntu.

“We appeal to the business community and citizens at large not to become our enemies but assist our Government in ensuring that our livelihoods are not at risk as a result of our negative efforts.

“We continue to support recent measures as put by our Government to ameliorate the exchange rate disparity,” said PAPCOZ.

The organisation said it would in the coming week, help in probing activities on formal and informal market to ensure that those not towing the moral and legal line were brought to book.