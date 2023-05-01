PAP president commends workers for their role in Africa’s development

Bureau of the PAP led by Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs president, Fortune Charumbira and four Vice Presidents representing African regions met to discuss ways in which the organisation can play to mitigate shortage of fertiliser which has triggered reduced agriculture yields.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The president of the Pan African Parliament, Chief Fortune Charumbira has commended the role workers play in the Continent’s development.

Chief Charumbira said this on Monday in his message to commemorate Workers’ Day.

The day is celebrated on May 1 every year.

“The president, vice presidents and the entire membership of the Pan African Parliament, join staff of the Pan African Parliament, all African Union employees and all workers across the continent in celebrating the 2023 Workers’ Day,” he said.

“The Workers’ Day holiday is not just a celebration of workers’ rights, but it is also a timely reminder of the critical role that all workers play in the socio- economic development of the African continent and the struggle for social justice. Doubtless, the working class on the African continent bore the brunt of the discriminatory colonial yoke and spearheaded the struggle to overthrow systemic and institutionalised oppression and segregation.”

He also thanked PAP’s employees for their professional and committed contribution towards the revival, repositioning, reinvention and reinvigoration of the Pan African Parliament.