PAP President Chief Charumbira launches model law on food and nutrition security

Farirai Machivenyika in Midrand, South Africa

Pan African Parliament President, Chief Fortune Charumbira has this Friday launched the model law on food and nutrition security in Africa to assist nations address the scourge of hunger.

The model law was crafted in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Food Programme and the AU development agency, Nepad.

The model law consolidates various regional and UN protocols into one document and is also based on a human rights and gender approach.

In his remarks, Chief Charumbira said it was a shame that Africa continues to suffer food shortages despite having favourable climate and soils for crop production than most countries they import food from.