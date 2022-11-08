PAP parliamentarian ups ante on Zim sanctions, threatens nationalisation of Western property

George Maponga in MIDRAND, South Africa

African opposition to heinous sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West continues to grow daily and a South African legislator who is a member of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) today upped the ante in the anti-embargo fight by threatening to push for nationalisation of American and European countries’ assets across Africa in response to the interference in the continent’s affairs.

Speaking at the PAP chamber in Midrand, Dr Mathole Motshekga, who was making a contribution supporting adoption of a motion against Zimbabwe sanctions, railed against the West for wanting to perpetuate colonialism in Africa.

The firebrand South African legislator who received applause and acclamation from the packed PAP chamber, attacked the West for its continued interference in the affairs of Africa saying the continent has enough structures to remedy its own ills.

Dr Motshekga attributed sporadic acts of xenophobia, particularly in South Africa and other regional countries, to illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that he said are affecting women and children the most.

”The sanctions are a crime against the people of Zimbabwe particularly women and children. These sanctions are also creating xenophobia between Zimbabweans and South Africans and also other neighbouring countries and this matter I suggest falls under the jurisdiction of the UN. It must be escalated there because these colonialists have no power, we should solve our own problems,” said Dr Motshekga.

”The AU and Sadc can solve these matters and not Europeans. We don’t need them here otherwise we might consider nationalising all their properties and businesses in Africa if they are going to continue interfering with our lives,” he added, to rousing applause.

The South African legislator was among close to 10 PAP parliamentarians who joined the debate supporting a motion to have the embargo imposed on Harare at the turn of the millennium unconditionally lifted.

The West unilaterally imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe for embarking on the land redistribution programme to correct historical land ownership imbalances. Most African countries have of late been vociferous in their demand for the blockade to be lifted.

The First Ordinary Session of the 6th parliament of PAP is sitting in South Africa and the contentious and thorny issue of Zimbabwe sanctions has been hogging the limelight at the ongoing session.