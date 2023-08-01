PAP lauds ECOWAS over quick response to Niger coup

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) has heaped praise on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its quick reaction and complete rejection of a brazen coup in Niger where members of the military junta toppled President Mohamed Bazoum recently, drawing global rebuke.

PAP’s support of ECOWAS’s tough stance in Niger fits in the frame of the continental legislative body’s position against the unconstitutional change of governments across Africa at a time the continent remains mired in grinding poverty with its citizens grappling with hunger and disease, among other ills.

The toppling of President Bazoum is the seventh coup in the “red zone” of West Africa since 2020, a development that is a cause of serious concern for world leaders and international organisations working round the clock to promote democracy and good governance.

In a statement, PAP president Chief Fortune Charumbira singled out Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government for quickly reacting to the usurping of power by the military in Niger.

“On behalf of the Bureau(of PAP) and the entire membership of the Pan African Parliament, His Excellency, Chief Fortune Zephania Charumbira, the President of the Pan African Parliament, commends the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and the astute leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for urgently responding to the brazen coup d’ etat in the Republic of Niger,” said Chief Charumbira.

The PAP President added that the continental legislative body does not recognise the new military junta in Niger.

”As the repository of the voice of African citizens, the Pan African Parliament lends its full and unqualified support to the resolutions by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and reaffirms that the Pan African Parliament does not recognise the authority of the coup plotters and affirms that His Excellency, President Mohamed Bazoum, remains the legitimately elected President and Head of State of the Republic of Niger; supports the call for the immediate release and reinstatement of His Excellency, President Bazoum, and the full restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.”

Chief Charumbira’s statement further added that PAP, “expresses grave concern over the safety and security of His Excellency President Bazoum and his family, fully backs the principled stance by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government that, his continued illegal detention will be considered as a hostage situation and the coup conspirators will be held accountable for the safety and security of President Bazoum, members of his family and Government and reiterates the Pan African Parliament’s readiness to support any ECOWAS and African Union-led initiatives aimed at restoring stability and reinstating the democratically elected government of His Excellency, President Bazoum.”