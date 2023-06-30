PAP doubles down efforts to engender peace in Africa

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) continues its reinvigoration crusade to increase visibility across the African continent with the continental legislative body and the Peace and Security Council of the African Union(PSC) holding an annual consultative meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa today to evaluate the security and peace situation on the continent.

PAP President Chief Fortune Charumbira is headlining the continental legislative body’s delegation to the high-level consultative meeting that comes on the backdrop of the deterioration of the peace and security situation in Africa as evidenced by the worsening conflict in flashpoints such as Sudan where hundreds of been displaced by raging civil war.

The meeting comes as PAP has also been vigorously calling for the silencing of guns across the continent to attend to Africa’s other pressing challenges centred around food insecurity and disease which remain an albatross in the quest to meet Agenda 2063 goals.

“The high-level consultative engagement will take place on the margins of the 1160th meeting of the PSC with the objective to share experiences, lessons and best practices.”

” The consultation further aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration between the two sisterly African Union Organs in discharging their complementary mandates of promoting peace, security and stability in Africa, and the general well-being of the African people, within the overall context of Silencing the Guns in Africa by the Year 2030, “read a statement from PAP.

This engagement between PAP and the PSC takes place today as the leadership of the former led by Chief Charumbira marks one year in office.

The new PAP is pulling all the stops to be visible on the continent and also become a hotspot for challenges afflicting Africa so that its citizenry is lifted out of the social and economic quagmire.

PAP’s new Bureau fronted by Chief Charumbira is walking the talk on its commitment to, renew revive, re-invigorate, re-energise and reposition the continental legislative body which stands out as true representative of the African people by virtue of its Members of Parliament who are directly elected by the people in the 55 member states.

The last consultative meeting between PAP and PSC was held in 2012 when the latter agreed to work with the former on the modalities for strengthening relations between the two AU organs.

“The President of the Pan-African Parliament,(Chief Charumbira) is expected to deliver a presentation on the mandate and the key objectives of the Pan-African Parliament which include, among others, taking part in the promotion of peace and security on the African continent.”

It is envisaged that the close cooperation and collaboration between PAP and PSC will add impetus to the drive to engender a secure and peaceful continent which is in sync with the goal to completely silence guns in Africa by 2030.