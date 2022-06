Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A delegation from the Pan African Parliament Sadc Caucus which arrived in the country yesterday is meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda this morning.

The PAP Sadc Caucus is in the country for deliberations and planning for the PAP elective congress to be held later this year.

The Sadc Caucus is backing Chief Fortune Charumbira’s candidature for the presidency.