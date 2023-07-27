PAP condemns Niger military coup

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) has condemned ongoing attempts to undermine the sovereign will of the people in Niger where the military has reportedly unseated the sitting President and take over power.

PAP President Chief Charumbira says the continental legislative body is seriously concerned by developments in the West African nation where the military is said to have arrested and is detaining its democratically-elected President Mr Mohamed Bazoum.

Several press reports intimated that President Bazoum is being held by the military and a military junta led by Colonel Amadou Abdramane has taken over power.

The junta, according to reports, has closed the country’s borders and warned against an armed intervention, in a development that a rattled a continent struggling for permanent ways of coup-proofing constitutional governments.

Chief Charumbira today said he has been in direct communication with President Bazoum who told him he is safe but in a “difficult situation.”

The PAP President, in a hard-hitting statement, condemned the military conspirators in Niger saying their rightful place should be in their cantonments.

“On behalf of the Bureau and the entire membership of the PAP, the President of the PAP His Excellency Chief Fortune Charumbira notes with grave concern the unfolding situation in the Republic of Niger which has all the trappings if an attempted coup by a section of the military,” said Chief Charumbira in the statement.

“The President condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the brazen attempt to undermine the sovereign will of the people of Niger by attempting to forcefully overthrow a democratically elected Government. He calls on for the immediate and unconditional release of President Bazoum and his family and urges the military conspirators to return to the barracks.”

The statement added, “His Excellency, the President reiterates the PAPs commitment to representative democracy and the rule of law and reaffirms the continenental parliament’s solidarity with the government and the people of Niger. He calls for global condemnation of all attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger.”

Chief Charumbira joins other international organisations, regional bodies and countries that have rejected the usurping of the constitution by the Niger military.

The latest military takeover of power in Niger is the seventh in the coup “red zone” of West Africa since 2020.

The coup militates against Africa’s recent drive to stem the tide of unconstitutional take-over of power and silence guns to pivot the continent towards seeking a panacea to an array of challenges that are stymieing development and progress.